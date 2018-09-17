Police: Fugitive jumps through window trying to escape

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A fugitive who was accidentally released from jail early needed help from police after he injured himself in an effort to evade authorities.
Dillon Tyler Lee, 24, was arrested Sunday morning at a home in the 1400 block of Corydon Ramsey Road NW in Corydon.
Police said he tried to jump through a window; they’re calling it a Hollywood-style stunt gone wrong.
Lee spent nearly a month out of jail and on the run.
The Indiana State Police said the Indiana Department of Corrections Branchville Prison accidentally let him out early. But he didn’t come back to prison on his own.
“He’d been back out since August the 24th and he was on the run," Sgt. Jerry Goodin of the Indiana State Police said. "The Department of Corrections had issued a warrant to have him picked back up.”
A tip came in over the weekend that Lee was in a home in Corydon.
Neighbors said the home was surrounded by police Sunday morning. Officers found him inside but not ready to surrender.
“Dillon Tyler Lee tried to climb out a bedroom window, looked out and saw the officer. He ran back inside the home,” Goodin said.
Stuck in the bedroom and surrounded by police, he jumped.
“He attempted to pull a Hollywood-style stunt. He attempted to jump through a bedroom window. It didn’t work,” Goodin said.
Police said Lee cut his arm badly in the failed stunt, needing a tourniquet and a trip to the hospital before heading back to jail.
Neighbors said it’s a relief knowing someone accidentally released from prison is locked up again.
“The police department especially, you can’t get away from them," a Harrison County resident said. "You can try but you’ll regret it.”
New charges of resisting law enforcement were filed against Lee on Monday.
“He’s looking at additional charges obviously of resisting law enforcement because he tried to be Tom Cruise or Bruce Willis, we’re not sure which one he tried to be, by jumping through the bedroom window,” Goodin said.
Lee is currently being held in the Harrison County Jail.
