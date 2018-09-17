Sherman Minton to undergo $90 million renewal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Sherman Minton Bridge, built in 1962, needs work to extend the service life of the bridge.
Officials spoke Monday on the $90 million plan to renew the 56-year-old bridge, which will be a joint project between the Kentucky and Indiana Departments of Transportation.
The plan will be fully funded through federal and state highway funds, and there are no plans to toll the Sherman Minton.
Officials haven’t finalized the plans and what if any closures will be.
They’re asking for the public’s input at two open houses.
The first is Tuesday, October 2 at Scribner Middle School in New Albany. The second is Thursday, October 4 at the Chestnut Street Family YMCA in Louisville.
Improvements will add up to 3- years of service life to the bridge, and could include replacement or refurbishment of all bridge decks, rehabilitation or replacement of structural steel elements, new lighting, drainage repairs and a new paint job.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2021, and officials say it will take two to three years to complete.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.