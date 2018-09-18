Body found in lake of Jennings County subdivision

NORTH VERNON, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Jennings County lake.
Troopers were called to the Country Squire Lakes Subdivision near North Vernon around 7:30 p.m. September 17.
State police say the body has not been identified and an autopsy will be performed today in Seymour to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information about the possible identity of the victim or the case is asked to call Detective Jason Duncan at the ISP Versailles Post at 812-689-5000.
