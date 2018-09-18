Businesses optimistic, hope for ‘buy local’ push ahead of Sherman Minton bridge repairs

"In some cases, I think people will see a bonus because they won't have the option to go to Louisville as easily. And some businesses that have up to 70 percent of their business come from Louisville, it's going to be tough," said Robb Dunn, President of Develop New Albany. "But if we can communicate with them early on and they can prepare as a business and we can market to the local communities and keep things local, then I think we'll be able to be able to navigate this and come out strong."