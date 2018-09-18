Butler prepares to take on undefeated Male

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Butler Bears host undefeated Male on Friday in a key matchup in the Class 6A District Three title race.
Head coach of the Bears, Gary Wheeler Jr., says there’s already a buzz around the program and school this week.
“There’s a lot of energy going around this week,” Wheeler said. “Going around the practice field, and going around the school building. Everything’s going good.”
Butler’s offense, led by quarterback Chaz Burks, will have their work cut out for them this week. Male’s defense has allowed only six points total all season, two field goals. Burks is 48-70 for 925 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year.
“Male is well-coached on defense,” Wheeler said. “Those guys fly to the football on film, they play with a lot, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy. We’re just going to try to do what we do, and see what happens. We’ve got a great offense, great offensive coaches, great skills guys, great offensive line. We’re just going to play football and do what we do."
Senior running back Eric Jackson could give the Bears a boost on offense. Jackson ranks third in Class 6A in Kentucky in rushing yards with 664 yards and 10 TD’s.
Wheeler also said his offensive unit would be led by senior offensive linemen and Josh Clements and Will Hardin, two guys with experience in what Wheeler called the toughest of regular season competition in the Commonwealth.
“We’re in the hardest district in the state of Kentucky," Wheeler said. "So every game is pretty much a state championship with the teams we’re playing. You can win every week or you can lose every week.”
Kickoff Friday night at Butler is set for 7:00 p.m.
