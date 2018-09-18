CIA Director Gina Haspel to speak on University of Louisville’s campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - CIA Director Gina Haspel will appear on University of Louisville’s campus next week as part of the McConnell Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series.
Haspel, a UofL graduate, will speak Monday alongside Sen. Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell and political commentator Scott Jennings. She will answer questions posed by Jennings, and discuss her career at the CIA.
Haspel is a native of Ashland. She took the reins at the CIA in May.
Tickets to the event are free, but you must request them online. Click here for tickets. A limited number of tickets are available, and they are non-transferable.
