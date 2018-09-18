Couple arrested after son, 4, darts in front of bus in ‘excessively soiled diaper’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville couple has been arrested after their 4-year-old son darted out into the road in front of a JCPS bus.
Two JCPS employees called police after the incident on Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday morning, and while they waited for officers to arrive, they tried to help the boy and had to change an “excessively soiled diaper.”
James and Christina Coleman told officers they had no idea their son had left the house early Tuesday morning, according to their arrest reports.
But officers said the same issue was reported twice on Monday.
Both suspects are now charged with wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor. Each is being held on $15,000 bond.
