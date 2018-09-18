FORECAST: The start of a heat wave takes place today

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Get ready for a stretch of hot and humid weather once again.
Thunderstorm chances look quite low and spotty. The main time period to see a few pop on the radar looks to be roughly 3-7 p.m. Most will remain dry.
A cold front will move in Friday evening and stall very close to WAVE Country through the weekend. There are still some questions just how active it will be with thunderstorms, but it does appear that two periods are standing out to be most at risk for the rain. Mainly Friday night late and again Sunday.
We will fine-tune this as we get closer. Expect another cold front next week that will start to usher in some “autumn” weather into our direction.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated t-storm (20%); HIGH: 91°
TONIGHT: Patchy fog; LOW: 70°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot; HIGH: 92°
IN THE APP
- Hourly Forecast, updated often
- Traffic Map with latest delays
- EARLIEST ALERT: First “cool” blast showing up
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.