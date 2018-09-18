Kentucky women chosen to show goods at pre-Emmys gift suite

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One thing you didn’t see on camera during the Emmy Awards was some of the pre-show activities, including the DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite.
For three days, nominees and presenters are invited to check out the chosen items in the suite and take some home, for free.
This year the creations of two Kentucky women were enticing the celebrities.
Lisa Kahl-Hillerich is the creator of Roxy Nell jeans, named after her grandmother who she used to sew with.
She came up with the idea of putting the denim in a big bourbon barrel to change the color.
"It smells like a charred barrel with bourbon in it. It really does. Diluted with hot water so not just pure bourbon,” Kahl-Hillerich said, admitting she sometimes needs to wear a mask.
While researching for her company, she learned in the late 1880s Levi Strauss lived in Louisville and sold Kentucky jeans at his brother’s store.
“There’s this huge history. I want to bring that out,” Kahl-Hillerich said. "It’s as big as bourbon or baseball bats.”
She also does jeans with a baseball style stitching on the sides of them. When she got the phone call inviting her to take part in the DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite, she was a little cautious.
"I thought it was a scam. Sure, right, whatever,” she said with a laugh.
Another Kentuckian thought the same thing. Christine Robey is the founder of the line called BareNaked Leather.
"I was excited, but then I was like wait a second. Is this for real? Why are they calling me?” Robey said with a laugh.
She started BareNaked Leather when she found a deer that was dead on the side of the road. She took it home and with the skin made a purse.
“My son was a little concerned. But we’re good now. We have products,” Robey said.
The former exercise rider at Churchill Downs makes purses and jewelry out of deer, elk, and American bison -- usually shot by hunters, who don’t need the skin.
”I think it’s important to have sustainable fashion, especially in today’s age where everything is so mass produced,” Robey said.
The goal of the gift suite this year was to find unique items.
Both Kahl-Hillerich and Robey said the three days in Los Angeles were a success and they hope it increases the success of their Kentucky-made products.
