Making it a Goode Morning! 9.18.18

Ready for another heat wave?
It starts today with highs a couple degrees either side of 90. That trend will continue through Friday. Rain chances look quite low overall with this afternoon actually having the “highest” through Thursday. Even then, I am only talking about 20%.
WEEKEND: A cold front will settle into the Ohio Valley Friday/Saturday. There are signs it will want to settle a bit more to the south later Saturday into Sunday. That last part is very important when it comes to coverage of rainfall this weekend. A stalled front nearby would keep at least spotty thunderstorms around with perhaps more enhanced waves of rain Friday night and Saturday night/Sunday.
So if the front is closer to say I-64 instead of I-40 (Tennessee), then we will have some fairly high surges of rain chances added into the mix. I wouldn’t cancel any plans but I would develop a backup plan at this stage. Let’s hope for a more southern push so we can get some dry time in for all the events/football.
The frontal location “stall” will become clearer over the next 48 hours. Hang tight!
NEXT WEEK: Some challenges here but it does look active with a warm front early in the week followed by a cold front by that following weekend. Rain chances with both. The second one will need to be watch for perhaps more of a significant change to our weather (cooler).
More on all of that PLUS some interesting October data rolling in.
Make it a Goode Morning!
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.