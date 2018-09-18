Man accused of setting liquor store on fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A man accused of setting a liquor store, van and dumpster on fire is facing charges.
Jeffersonville police responded to Al’s Liquor, located at 325 East 10th Street, around 6 a.m. on Sept. 7 and found the store, dumpster and van on fire.
Fire officials determined the fires were intentionally set. After interviewing witnesses and officers, police issued a warrant for Benjamin Hilburn, 36.
Police believe Hilburn also damaged the Dairy Queen, located at 213 E. 10th Street, and Advanced Auto Parts, located at 215 E. 10th Street, that same morning.
Hilburn was charged with arson, criminal mischief and theft.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or the JPD dispatch center at (812) 283-6633.
