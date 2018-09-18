Man charged in theft of $36K of air conditioning parts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of two men wanted on theft charges for stealing thousands of dollars in property and selling it for scrap.
David W. Patterson, 56, of Louisville, was arrested Sept. 17 by Louisville Metro police on a warrant for theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and possession of burglary tools.
Jeffersontown police say Patterson and an unnamed co-defendant committed thefts on three occasions over a three month period. The men were recorded on video surveillance using an Enterprise rental truck to remove stock for air conditioners from the grounds of River City Chiller, a commercial HVAC company. The materials were scrapped at Grade A/Allstate on Grade Lane.
On Aug. 18, the men were spotted by Jeffersontown officers with the rental truck on the property, but ran when they saw police. Patterson was caught and was taken to Baptist Health Louisville for treatment of injuries he suffered, but police say he left before being discharged.
Patterson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
