1-year-old hit by car in southwest Louisville dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A one-year-old child who was hit by a car in far southwestern Louisville has died at the hospital, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police confirmed.
The child was hit in the driveway of a home in the 6100 block of Ashby Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Ashby Lane is just north of the intersection of Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
CPR was started at the scene, MetroSafe said.
Emergency crews closed streets to rush the child to Norton Children’s Hospital. The ambulance arrived around 5:45 p.m.
Sometime after the child’s arrival at the hospital, he or she was pronounced dead.
The victim has not been identified.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit has launched a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.
“The Homicide Unit is investigating because the incident occurred on private property and not a public roadway,” Alicia Smiley, LMPD spokeswoman, said.
Back on Ashby Lane, police and an ambulance remain outside the home where the child was hit.
This story will be updated.
