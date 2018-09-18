September 18, 2018

Bark in the Park
If you love dogs, make your way over to Seneca Park this Saturday for the 15th Annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk. The Animal Care Society is inviting everyone to hang out with your dog by the kiddie pools, participate in contests, learn about rescue organizations and animal-friendly businesses, and hang out with fellow dog lovers.
Animal Care Society
15th Annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk
Saturday, 8am-1pm
Seneca Park off Cannons Lane, near the tennis courts
$25 Woof Walk/Run (plus tax)
Contests, silent auction, raffles, games
LMPD K9 Unit, dog-themed vendor booths
AnimalCareSociety.org
Breast Cancer Institute
Women should start getting breast exams at age 40. Kentucky law now requires providers to notify women of dense breast tissue.
The Norton Breast Health Center is opening October 15th on their Brownsboro campus. They will provide care from breast surgeons, advanced practice providers, and a clinical support team for various breast health concerns, both potentially cancerous and non-cancerous.
(502) 259-7465
Down Syndrome of Louisville
The 2018 Steps to Independence Walk and 5k Run celebrates the lives of people with Down syndrome and their successes. Happening next Saturday at the Big Four Lawn, there will be live music, food and a lot of family fun.
Down Syndrome of Louisville works to improve the lives of people with Down syndrome, and their families, by providing support, information, education, and advocacy for their rights and concerns; thus enabling each individual to reach his or her full potential. They offer family resources, developmental services, early education classes, activities, adult development, career solutions and more.
Down Syndrome of Louisville
2018 Steps to Independence Walk and 5K Run
Saturday, September 29, The Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park
Welcome Tables begins at 7am
5K Run, 8am; Spirit Sprint, 8:30am
Family Walk, 9:30am
Enjoy Food Samplings, Live Music with Michael Bush And The Allstars, Boogie Down Crew Perfomance, Kids Fun Zone.
downsyndromeoflouisville.org
