UofL President Neeli Bendapudi meets with West Louisville community to talk partnership

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Since taking office in April, University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi has worked to bridge the divide between the university and the community.
Monday night she made strides in West Louisville, holding a community forum to hear from a few dozen residents.
“This is very, very key to the future of Louisville as a city -- that we make sure there are opportunities for everybody to thrive,” Bendapudi said.
Since 2007, UofL has collected over $30 million for services and research projects that directly benefit West Louisville.
Bendapudi said the work so far should be celebrated, but there’s still more to do. She wants to expand the partnership, and said that starts with listening.
“As someone who has literally just finished four months on the job, I want to take a different tactic tonight,” Bendapudi said. “I don’t want to come in here and say, ‘Here are the solutions to what you have.’ I instead want to say, ‘What are we doing and how are we doing.’”
She heard concerns and ideas from residents and answered questions.
“Folks get a sense of belonging with her coming here and they can just come right next door and listen to her,” resident Clifton Davis said.
Bendapudi said it’s all about making UofL a great place to learn.
“Even purely selfishly, every citizen should care because the more we do to improve our education attainment, the more competitive we will be as a state,” Bendapudi said.
Bendapudi has also held community forums like this in Elizabethtown and Jeffersonville, IN.
