VIDEO: Metro officials on new plans to handle flash flooding incidents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro emergency services officials held a news briefing on the city's response to the September 8 flash flooding event. Included in the briefing was a timeline of the events, including the response to the report of a taxi cab underwater in a viaduct that killed the driver.
Also talked about were the steps being taken to better educate the public about the dangers of flash flooding and what Louisville Metro is planning to do to provide more warning for drivers during high-water incidents.
The speakers during the news conference were Doug Hamilton, chief of Louisville Metro Public Services; Jody Meiman, Louisville Metro Emergency Management Services executive director; Chief Greg Frederick of Louisville Fire and Rescue and Brian Bingham, MSD Chief of Operations.
