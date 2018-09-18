4-year-old hit by alleged drunk driver in Lexington dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A four-year-old hit by a suspected drunk driver near UK’s football game Saturday has died.
UK Healthcare confirmed via statement Tuesday night that Marco Lee Shemwell died on Monday afternoon.
The boy was walking with his father during the game, when he was hit by a vehicle on Cooper Drive while waiting to cross the road.
18-year-old UK student Jacob Heil was arrested for DUI, according to Lexington Police.
It’s likely charges will be upgraded, now that they boy has died.
