Arrest made in shooting death during drug transaction

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect is in custody in a homicide case that claimed one life and endangered the life of a second person.
James Travis Green, 22, of Louisville, is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving a stolen firearm and tampering with evidence.
Louisville Metro police say Green was involved in a drug transaction on September 9 in the 6500 block of Hackel Drive when he shot and killed Jacob T. Skees, 22, of Simpsonville.
Green’s arrest report says as he ran from the scene he continued to fire at Skees and witnesses. One of bullets struck a house and nearly hit the resident as she was sleeping in her bed.
Green then took the gun to his home, gave it to his girlfriend and told her to get rid of it, police say.
Green is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned Sept. 20.
