Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Gene Snyder (I-265) early Monday morning.
According to LMPD, a vehicle was traveling north on I-265, approaching the Stone Street exit, when he saw a bicyclist in the fast lane at the last second. The driver attempted to brake, but hit the bike. Police say the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet or reflective clothing.
The rider of the bicycle was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
No charges expected to be filed.
