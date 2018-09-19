Death investigation ongoing in Columbus

By Makayla Ballman | September 18, 2018 at 8:50 PM EST - Updated September 18 at 8:50 PM

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Detectives from the Columbus Police Department are investigating the death of an unidentified woman who was found on Monday evening.

Police were called to the 64.5 mile marker of I-65 around 8:45 p.m. in regards to a deceased woman on the shoulder of the roadway.

Police say the woman is a Hispanic female with a lip piercing and tattoos. She is approximately 20-30 years old. When she was found, she was wearing a maroon colored sweatshirt, tan pants and black tennis shoes.

These are that tattoos that were on the unidentified woman. Anyone with information as to who this woman is, is asked to call the Columbus Police Department. (Columbus Police Department)

Anyone who was traveling in the area between 8:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Monday evening and observed either a vehicle parked on or near the interstate or the woman described above walking in the area is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.

