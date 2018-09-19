Death investigation ongoing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Detectives from the Columbus Police Department are investigating the death of an unidentified woman who was found on Monday evening.
Police were called to the 64.5 mile marker of I-65 around 8:45 p.m. in regards to a deceased woman on the shoulder of the roadway.
Police say the woman is a Hispanic female with a lip piercing and tattoos. She is approximately 20-30 years old. When she was found, she was wearing a maroon colored sweatshirt, tan pants and black tennis shoes.
Anyone who was traveling in the area between 8:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Monday evening and observed either a vehicle parked on or near the interstate or the woman described above walking in the area is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.
