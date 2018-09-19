Dog the Bounty Hunter joins the manhunt for fugitive Shawn Christy

MANSFIELD, OH (WAVE) - Duane Chapman, who also goes by the name Dog the Bounty Hunter, is joining the manhunt for federal fugitive Shawn Christy, 27.
According to the Mansfield News Journal, Chapman was “retained by a friend of the Christy family who he cannot identify publicly.”
“I have a very hot lead,” Chapman told the Mansfield News Journal. “I have delivered messages to him. My goal is not to shoot him, but get him to surrender.”
Chapman told the Mansfield News Journal that he hopes he can help find Christy and bring him in peacefully.
Christy is wanted for threatening the lives of President Trump, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin and Adair County native Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient in early August. Christy is also accused of stealing Meyer’s brother, Timothy Gilliam’s Jeep, and kicking in the front door to his home.
Christy has said he would use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.”
Christy is a white man with short, dark, blonde hair and a beard. He’s 5′10″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Police said he has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm. Federal agents said Christy talks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.
Anyone who sees Christy should not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who provides information leading directly to his arrest could claim a cash reward of $15,000. Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the FBI at 1-215-418-4000.
