10 drug related arrests made in Washington Co., IN

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - A joint operation by three police agencies resulted in the arrests of 10 people in Washington County, Indiana on drug related charges.
Indiana State Police, Salem Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff executed the arrests and search warrants at three locations on September 18.
Two arrests were made at the first location in the 400 block of Baird Blvd. Jennifer Baker, 28, was arrested on six counts of dealing in heroin charges resulting from arrest warrants from Washington County. Sean Thompson, 32, was taken into custody on warrants for aiding in the dealing of heroin. In addition to the warrants, both were additionally charged with possession of heroin, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Officers were looking for three people at the second location in the 500 block of East Charles Street in Pekin. Police went there seeking Gregory A. Tweedy, 59; Kathy L. Tweedy, 57, and Evan A. Tweedy, 28, on warrants for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and cultivating marijuana. Evan Tweedy was also wanted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kathy and Evan Tweedy were arrested at the scene. Gregory Tweedy was not home, but later turned himself into the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
Five suspects were arrested at the third location in the 100 block of Allen Court in Salem.
Tim N. Root, 48, of Salem, is charged with dealing in and possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of of drug paraphernalia.
Karen Sue Lashbrooks, 63, of Salem, is charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Daniel E. Crady, 37, of Salem, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.
Deborah K. Morgan, 56, of Salem, and Joshua Lee Burnett, 39, of Borden, are each charged with visiting a common nuisance.
State police say meth, heroin, a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia were found at the Allen Court address.
All of the suspects were booked into the Washington County Jail.
