10 drug related arrests made in Washington Co., IN

Two arrests were made at the first location in the 400 block of Baird Blvd. Jennifer Baker, 28, was arrested on six counts of dealing in heroin charges resulting from arrest warrants from Washington County. Sean Thompson, 32, was taken into custody on warrants for aiding in the dealing of heroin. In addition to the warrants, both were additionally charged with possession of heroin, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.