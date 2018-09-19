Experts: Child vehicle rollovers common, dangerous

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville family is experiencing a devastating loss. A mother accidentally backed over her 18-month-old daughter in Valley Station on Tuesday.
Police are calling the child’s death a "tragic accident."
The child has not been identified. WAVE 3 News learned the child's father is a volunteer firefighter at the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department.
"It's very typical of what happened yesterday (Tuesday)," Sharen Rengers, with Norton Children's Prevention Wellness, said. "They are usually between 12-24 months. It's usually someone is going out to their car to do something quick."
The 18-month-old child was hit outside her home in the 6100 block of Ashby Lane, just north of the intersection of Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway, around 5:15 p.m.
She later died at Norton Children's Hospital.
LMPD's Homicide Unit launched a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the toddler's death. The initial investigation revealed the child's mother left her 18-month-old daughter and 3-year-old sibling in their home when she said she went out to the driveway to move a car. As the mother was backing up, she told police she heard a scream and immediately jumped out of the car. That's when she found her daughter had left the house and wandered into the driveway - into the path of the vehicle.
CPR was started at the scene, MetroSafe confirmed. Sometime after the child's arrival at the hospital, she was pronounced dead.
According to KidsandCars.org, every year thousands of children are killed or seriously injured because a driver backing up or going forward didn’t see them. A backover incident typically takes place when a car is backing out of a driveway or parking space. A frontover is the opposite.
Rengers said 70 percent of the time it's a parent who accidentally runs over their child. Rengers recommends someone hold a child's hand while moving vehicles are around and drivers should walk around a vehicle every time the vehicle is moved.
"It happens a lot where they see someone go out and they want to go with them," Rengers said.
Rengers added back up cameras are very helpful. WAVE 3 News does not know if the vehicle involved in Tuesday's incident had one.
"Typically what happens when you have an SUV or higher vehicle than you get 15-25 feet blind space/spots behind you that you can't see," Rengers said. "The camera makes a big difference."
Backup camera in every new car puts safety at forefront. New cars sold in the U.S. must have backup cameras to help drivers avoid accidents under a federal regulation that took effect in 2018. The regulation requires rearview cameras and video displays on new models. Congress passed a law in 2008 requiring regulators to enact measures requiring the adoption of technology to greatly improve rearview visibility. After years of delays, the Department of Transportation announced the camera requirement in 2014, giving automakers several years to prepare.
"The regulations have now started in May of 2018 that there will be rear cameras in vehicles," Rengers said. "There are options you can buy after market that you can put in your car."
Rengers said while the cameras are very helpful, drivers shouldn't be dependent on technology because It can give you a false sense of security.
