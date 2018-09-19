Experts: Child vehicle rollovers common, dangerous

LMPD's Homicide Unit launched a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the toddler's death. The initial investigation revealed the child's mother left her 18-month-old daughter and 3-year-old sibling in their home when she said she went out to the driveway to move a car. As the mother was backing up, she told police she heard a scream and immediately jumped out of the car. That's when she found her daughter had left the house and wandered into the driveway - into the path of the vehicle.