Forecast: Day 2 of heatwave now underway

ALERTS:
- Air Quality Alert | Louisville Metro | until Midnight.
- Heat index levels nearing 97° later.
- Low-end risk for severe wind gusts Friday Evening
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Day 48 of 90 degree weather appears to be on tap for today. There will still be a very small risk for one or two showers to quickly pop this afternoon, but most will remain dry once again. We will rinse & repeat the forecast for Thursday.
Friday is when things change up. A cold front will move in by the evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible during the daytime hours but it will be late afternoon/evening that the front will spark a more organized line of thunderstorms. Some could contain strong wind gusts for a few warnings. Something we will watch carefully as we gather more data.
The front will pass through Friday night and it now appears it will stall just to the south of Louisville. This should help keep much of southern Indiana and perhaps even northern KY more dry than wet Saturday and Sunday. Those to the south will remain active in the “storm zone”. This setup could still shift north or south as we get closer, but this is the trend for today.
Temperatures over the weekend will generally be in the 70s and 80s. Much more active weather setup for next week.
FORECAST
TODAY: AIR QUALITY ALERT. Partly Sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon shower (10%). HIGH: 93°
TONIGHT: Patchy fog. LOW: 75°
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny and hot. HIGH: 93°
