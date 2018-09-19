Joe Huber Family Farm announces retirement and auction

STARLIGHT, IN (WAVE) - After 92 years in the business, the Joe Huber family is retiring from the farm and hospitality business.
On Saturday, Nov. 17, the Joe Huber family will offer their 160+ acre farm at public auction in multiple tracts.
In a statement, the family said they’re grateful for everyone who has supported them during their time on the farm.
Joe Huber Sr. and his wife Mary purchased the farm in 1926.
It’s important to note this sale is just of the family farm and restaurant.
Huber’s Orchard and Winery is a separate business and is not part of the sale.
