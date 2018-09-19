KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County

KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County
KSP Logo (Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Makayla Ballman | September 18, 2018 at 7:52 PM EST - Updated September 18 at 7:52 PM

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County.

On Tuesday, around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of KY 428 and KY 79 on a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Tanisha Hayes, 28, of Shepherdsville was traveling on KY 428 and for unknown reasons pulled out onto KY 79 and into the path of a vehicle operated by Charlotte Beyer, 61, of Guston.

Beyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Hayes was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.