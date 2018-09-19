KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County.
On Tuesday, around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of KY 428 and KY 79 on a report of a two-vehicle collision.
Tanisha Hayes, 28, of Shepherdsville was traveling on KY 428 and for unknown reasons pulled out onto KY 79 and into the path of a vehicle operated by Charlotte Beyer, 61, of Guston.
Beyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Hayes was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident is still under investigation.
