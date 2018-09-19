Lawsuit slams dismantled credit union for hiding fraud information from customers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A second lawsuit has been filed against a former vice president at a credit union and the institution.
WAVE 3 News was the first to expose the accusations against the Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union and Josephine Crowe after several sources came forward telling us Crowe had defrauded them of thousands of dollars.
The lawsuit states Crowe had a previous civil judgement filed against her by another credit union, but that LMPOCU hired her anyway.
The FBI has been investigating.
New estimates of the alleged theft total more than $2 million, according to sources close to the investigation.
Now, a second lawsuit had been filed. The new lawsuit not only explains how Crowe allegedly stole money, but points the finger at the Credit Union for a number of actions.
The lawsuit claims the Credit Union knew of the alleged fraud and did not alert its members until five months later. The documents states the Credit Union made a statement on its website, putting the responsibility on the members to find out whether their accounts had been affected.
The lawsuit states the Credit Union did nothing for the next five months “keeping members in the dark” about what was happening with their accounts.
The lawsuit claims, members have not been able to get statements of their own accounts with the credit union or any other personal financial information regarding their own information including their direct deposits or loan payment information.
Some people we spoke to said they are still out the money, even though the union is federally insured.
The lawsuit claims Crowe was creating fake loans in member’s names, diverted electronic transfers to accounts she controlled and committed other improper acts with their accounts. This lawsuit names three defendants and states at least 10 fictitious loans were created in each of their names.
It blames the Credit Union for not keeping the records they should, and for lacking proper oversight to prevent fraud from happening.
It states the credit union had plenty of warning against Crowe before even hiring her, noting Crowe had filed for bankruptcy twice, had the IRS seize thousands of dollars from her banking accounts, had a home in foreclosure, had federal and state tax liens filed against her and was the source of a civil judgement entered by another credit union. It also states that during her employment, Crowe received more tax liens and foreclosed on yet another home.
LMPOCU had $28 million in assets and was founded in 1942. Its members were mostly comprised of law enforcement officers.
The credit union in assets were liquidated by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).
The 3,349 members of the credit union are now members of the Commonwealth Credit Union, which also took over all shares, loans and other assets
An investigation determined the Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union was insolvent and "had no prospect for restoring viable operations," according to a release from the NCUA.
