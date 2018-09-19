Louisville man wins Toyota 4Runner after donating blood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is the lucky winner of the Kentucky Blood Center’s 50th anniversary summer giveaway, and is now the proud owner of a 2018 Toyota 4Runner.
Fred Perkins was handed the keys to the new vehicle on Tuesday morning.
“I didn’t donate to win a car and I have no expectation to receive anything in return when I donate,” said Perkins. “I thought it was a good idea to give a car away to encourage summertime blood donations but I never dreamed the winner would be me!”
Perkins first began donating blood as an ROTC student at Morehead State University and has donated more than 15 gallons of blood since then. His latest donation on August 30, not only saved another life, but ended up being the winning entry in the grand prize drawing.
For more information about giving blood, click here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE3 News. All rights reserved.