Make it a Goode Morning! 9.19.18

So it is time for the 90s to leave now...don’t you think?
The good news is that we are seeing at least some “autumn teases” coming our way. I don’t see a full-on “season changer” system just yet. But it won’t be long for that...
The heat will rule the headlines until Friday afternoon.
Once we move into Friday evening, thunderstorms will take over. The question here is how strong/organized will they be? Not to mention...when?!?
Here is how things stand:
Timing: 4pm (north) to 9pm (south). Anything before that window would be “pop-up” thunderstorms
Heat/Fuel: We have 91° in for a high now. We could go a bit higher. Either way, there appears to be fuel in place for the thunderstorms to feed on.
Wind Energy: This part is lacking locally. It increases the more north/east you travel toward Ohio ...closer to the low pressure itsellf.
Severe threat: Low (Marginal).
Current thinking on severe: The wind energy isn’t overly impressive as mentioned, but we may see that offset by the fuel in place if the timing holds as mentioned above. This means a few warnings for wind gusts could still take place. So this will still need to be watched, but a significant severe weather event is not expected with the ingredients not overlapping. Which is a good thing. We will watch this carefully for your Friday evening plans including high school football.
WEEKEND: The trend since yesterday is to push the front more to the south, yet keep us fairly cloudy. This means the rain chance looks to stay on the lower end (30-40%) with cooler temps mainly in the 70s. So I don’t see a washout setup. We just need to keep an eye to that front and its location.
NEXT WEEK: The aforementioned front will come back to life as a warm front and surge north Mon-Tue. This will bring scattered thunderstorms and more warmth. A strong cold front will then slam into this mess near Thursday or Friday. That is when the fun kicks in.
More on that in today’s video.
Make it a Goode Morning!
