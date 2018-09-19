Multiple count indictment on sex charges returned against former high school choir director

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County Grand Jury has returned a 30 count indictment against a former high school choir director.
Haley A. Reed, 36, of La Grange, was indicted on 15 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor consisting of a sexual act with someone under 18 years old, 10 counts of rape 3rd degree, and five counts of sodomy.
Reed was arrested June 7. Oldham County police said Reed admitted to having sex with a juvenile approximately eight times on school property after hours. The alleged affair took place between April and June.
Reed no longer works for the Oldham County Schools.
