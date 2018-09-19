Officer exposed to suspected meth, fentanyl during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An officer became ill and had to be treated with Naloxone after he was exposed to drugs during an investigation.
According to an arrest slip, officers were assisting Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms on an investigation in the 400 block of North 28th Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday when they saw Shannon Thorpe, 36, at a known drug location.
Police later pulled Thorpe over and said she was did not have a drivers license. Thorpe told officers she had marijuana in her purse and handed it to them.
Police searched her vehicle and found what they believed to be a heroin and marijuana concentrate and hypodermic needles. One of the officers searching the vehicle came into contact with what appeared to be a combination of meth and fentanyl.
The officer started to feel ill and Naloxone was administered. The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said the officer was released later on Wednesday and has been cleared for duty.
Thorpe was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment, trafficking and no operators license.
Thorpe appeared in court Wednesday. Her bond was set at $25,000. She is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 28.
