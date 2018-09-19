Police searching for suspect who pistol whipped victim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are searching for a suspect who they say pistol whipped someone and then took off.
It happened in the 5200 block of Milner Road around 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.
Dispatchers at first said the victim was shot in the head. It was later learned the victim was actually pistol whipped.
The victim is expected to be okay.
Police said the suspect may have fled on a motorcycle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
