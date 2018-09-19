Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’

This combination photo shows Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix on March 13, 2018, left, and filmmaker Ryan Coogler at the world premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2018. James’ production company SpringHill Entertainment tweeted Wednesday that Coogler will produce "Space Jam 2," the sequel to the 1996 movie that featured Michael Jordan alongside Warner Bros.’ animated characters. “Random Acts of Flyness” creator Terence Nance will direct James in the film. (AP Photo)