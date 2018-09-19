Seymour man charged with murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Seymour, Indiana man is charged with murder, after his fiancé died from blunt force injuries.
On September 6, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour in regards to a female patient, identified as Emma Jamison, 19, who was reportedly overdosing. When police arrived, they found that the injuries were not consistent with overdose, but of severe trauma.
Police talked with Jamison’s fiancé, Brian Cogdill, 44, at the hospital. According to the affidavit, Cogdill told police while they were taking a shower, Jamison collapsed. Cogdill told police he attempted to perform CPR before paramedics arrived.
According to the affidavit, Jamison suffered “an unbelievable amount of injuries” like bruises and lacerations, loss of blood, along with a broken jaw and lower teeth. The doctor also told the officer, it “appears Emma was beat up.”
The affidavit also details how Cogdill would shackle Jamison to furniture, preventing her from buying and taking drugs.
Cogdill is lodged in the Jackson County Jail. His trial date has been set for March 2019.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.