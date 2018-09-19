Shepherdsville couple in possession of stolen cars arrested

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An attempt to stop a car with an expired license plate resulted in a chase and the arrest of two people.
Around 2:25 p.m. Sept. 18, a Shepherdsville police officer spotted the car in the 500 block of W. Blue Lick Road. The car pulled onto a side street while the officer was pulling into traffic.
A few minutes later, the car was found on Bullitt Creek Road, but sped off when police tried to make a traffic stop. According to police, the driver bailed out of the car and was arrested, but the car crashed into a tree because it had not been placed in park.
Shepherdsville police said their investigation revealed the car had been reported stolen to Louisville Metro police and led them to a home in the 200 block of Boardwalk Ave. where they found a second stolen car. After obtaining a search warrant, police found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the Boardwalk Ave. location.
Officers arrested Aaron Michael Jarvis, 41, of Shepherdsville, on charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, fleeing and evading police and two traffic charges.
Also arrested was Millie Kay Haney, 48 of Shepherdsville. Haney is charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
Jarvis and Haney are both lodged in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
