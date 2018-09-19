Two detainees drown in Little Pee Dee River; bodies not recovered

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Horry County Sheriff’s Office van was swept away in floodwaters resulting in two female mental health detainees drowning in the Little Pee Dee River Tuesday night.
WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd was first on scene and saw a heavy emergency response presence that consisted of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Sheriff’s Office, the National Guard and many other agencies.
Our news partner, MyHorryNews.com, reported that the two female detainees being transported were mental health patients that drowned after the HCSO vehicle was overtaken by floodwater near Nichols.
A press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said:
A Horry County Sheriff’s Office transportation vehicle was involved in a high-water incident tonight. The vehicle, staffed by two Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies, was transporting two detainees from Conway to Darlington. The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 76 around a half mile from the Little Pee Dee River when the vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters.
The two deputies attempted to extricate the persons being transported. Despite persistent and ongoing efforts, floodwater rose rapidly and the deputies were unable to open the doors to reach the individuals inside the van. High water rescue teams arrived and were able to rescue the two deputies from the top of the van. At this time, the recovery effort is ongoing, and the transportation vehicle cannot be removed due to rising waters and dangerous conditions.
The two individuals being transported were confirmed dead by the Marion County Coroner. This incident is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson stated, “Tonight’s incident is a tragedy. Just like you, we have questions we want answered. We are fully cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division to support their investigation of this event.”
The Little Pee Dee River reached major flood stage after Hurricane Florence battered the Carolinas over the weekend and is expected to crest at 16 feet on September 21, seven feet higher than flood stage.
