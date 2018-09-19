WAVE Country’s oldest gospel mission expands, gets new name

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Rescue Mission is getting a new name: Re:Center Ministries, and with the new name, comes an expansion as well.
The new name captures the ministry’s desire to see clients experience deep, internal soul change, and that life changes like addiction recovery, reconciled families, gainful employment, and secure housing would naturally form as ripple effects.
“This new name is a wonderful reflection of our identity as Christians and our new mission statement: Re:Center Ministries reconciles homeless and hurting people to God, family, and community by the power of Christ in partnership with the local church,” said board president David Lewis, Jr.
In addition to their new name, Re:Center publicly launched a campus in Southern Indiana, at 229 Walnut Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.
This campus is designed exclusively to prevent homelessness by addressing its root causes. Free services at this campus include individual counseling and case management as well as short-term classes and groups on such topics as addiction recovery (starting October 18, 2018), restorative arts (starting November 5, 2018), parenting (starting January 14, 2019), and job readiness (starting February 4, 2019).
Re:Center announced expanded services at their Louisville campus.
Re:Center’s Drop-In Program is expanding on October 1, 2018 to help meet a critical need for services to homeless women and children. The ministry previously offered 25 hours of co-ed services and 10 hours of women-only services each week. Now, it will offer 30 hours of services each week exclusively for women and women with young children. On weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., clients can drop in to use the restroom, take showers, do laundry, check their mail, and check on personal belongings stored at the ministry.
Re:Center’s LifeChange Program is expanding on October 29, 2018 to help meet a critical need for overnight care for homeless men. The ministry’s residential LifeChange Program previously served up to 32 men over two phases lasting a total of 16 months. Now, it will serve up to 46 men over three phases lasting a total of 18 months.
The additional 14 beds in the new, first Stability phase of the program will be tailored to care for men during their crucial first steps out of homelessness. Residents can check in after dinner each night, take time to shower and do laundry, participate in regular counseling and case management, and check out before breakfast each morning. Residents can continue storing personal belongings at Re:Center as long as they are part of the LifeChange Program.
Founded in 1881, Re:Center Ministries is Kentucky and Southern Indiana’s oldest and one of the nation’s top five oldest gospel rescue missions.
