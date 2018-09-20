2 charged in Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood that injured a woman.
The shooting happened at the intersection of E. Oak St. and S. Brook St. at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Louisville Metro police say Antwan Demont Smith, 40, of Louisville, had been seen in the area with a sawed off shotgun. Smith approached a Honda Pilot on Oak with two women inside and pointed the shotgun at them.
When Smith tried to open the door, the driver took off. Smith then fired and struck the vehicle. One of the women was hit in the back of the head by some of the projectiles.
The women and a witness were able to give police a description of Smith. When officers found smith they said he “appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.”
After the shooting, police said Smith got rid of the shotgun by giving it to Stephen Lee Burton, Jr., 37, of Louisville. His arrest report says Burton hid the gun and walked away. the shotgun had not been recovered at the time the arrest reports were filed.
Smith is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence and alcohol intoxication. Burton is charged with tampering with evidence and alcohol intoxication. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.
