Forecast: Another hot day ahead before a change in the wind
Today will be another day of hot temperatures and plentiful sunshine. (Jackson, Sarah)
By Brian Goode and Tawana Andrew | September 20, 2018 at 4:20 AM EST - Updated September 20 at 4:35 AM

  • Heat index nearing 100° later today
  • Strong wind gusts possible Friday evening

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Today looks very similar to the past couple of days with lots of sunshine and hot weather.

We will start to experience a change in our weather Friday as a cold front approaches. Clouds will develop during the midday/afternoon with a few pop-up t-storms possible. The main show, however, looks to be with a line of thunderstorms expected to sweep through NW to SE during the evening. While the severe risk is not overly high, there will be at least a window for a few of the thunderstorms to approach warning level for winds. Perhaps more impacting … the lightning. Expect some impacts to area high school football games as a result. An Alert Day is out due to these potential impacts/timing. We will continue to monitor the setup.

Saturday is trending cooler with a cold front to our south. It will be a cloudy and very “fall-ish” day with temperatures in the 60s/70s. Light rain/drizzle will be possible across northern sections of WAVE Country with heavier showers south. Rain coverage (and intensity) looks to increase some Sunday and especially Monday.

TODAY: Partly Sunny and hot. HIGH: 94°

TONIGHT: Warm night. LOW: 76°

FRIDAY (ALERT DAY): Increasing clouds. Afternoon t-storm (20%). Evening t-storms (60%). HIGH: 91°

  • EARLIEST ALERT: Significant cool-down coming our way

