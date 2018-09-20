Forecast: Another hot day ahead before a change in the wind

ALERTS
- Heat index nearing 100° later today
- Strong wind gusts possible Friday evening
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Today looks very similar to the past couple of days with lots of sunshine and hot weather.
We will start to experience a change in our weather Friday as a cold front approaches. Clouds will develop during the midday/afternoon with a few pop-up t-storms possible. The main show, however, looks to be with a line of thunderstorms expected to sweep through NW to SE during the evening. While the severe risk is not overly high, there will be at least a window for a few of the thunderstorms to approach warning level for winds. Perhaps more impacting … the lightning. Expect some impacts to area high school football games as a result. An Alert Day is out due to these potential impacts/timing. We will continue to monitor the setup.
Saturday is trending cooler with a cold front to our south. It will be a cloudy and very “fall-ish” day with temperatures in the 60s/70s. Light rain/drizzle will be possible across northern sections of WAVE Country with heavier showers south. Rain coverage (and intensity) looks to increase some Sunday and especially Monday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly Sunny and hot. HIGH: 94°
TONIGHT: Warm night. LOW: 76°
FRIDAY (ALERT DAY): Increasing clouds. Afternoon t-storm (20%). Evening t-storms (60%). HIGH: 91°
IN THE APP >>DOWNLOAD NOW
- Hourly Forecast, updated often
- Traffic Map with latest delays
- EARLIEST ALERT: Significant cool-down coming our way
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.