Forecast: Another hot day ahead before a change in the wind

We will start to experience a change in our weather Friday as a cold front approaches. Clouds will develop during the midday/afternoon with a few pop-up t-storms possible. The main show, however, looks to be with a line of thunderstorms expected to sweep through NW to SE during the evening. While the severe risk is not overly high, there will be at least a window for a few of the thunderstorms to approach warning level for winds. Perhaps more impacting … the lightning. Expect some impacts to area high school football games as a result. An Alert Day is out due to these potential impacts/timing. We will continue to monitor the setup.