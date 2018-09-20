Injury crash involving unloaded school bus closes Highway 44 in Bullitt County

By Charles Gazaway | September 20, 2018 at 10:08 AM EST - Updated September 20 at 10:08 AM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY(WAVE) - Two people are being treated after an accident in Bullitt County involving a car and a school bus.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 44 at Watergate Drive, according to Bullitt County Dispatch. The extent of injuries is not known.

John Roberts, communications director for the Bullitt County Public Schools, said the bus was not carrying student at the time of the accident.

Highway 44 between Mt. Washington and Shepherdsville will remain closed while police investigate the crash.

