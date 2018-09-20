Iroquois High becomes 14th Academies of Louisville school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the Jefferson County Public Schools continues to change course following a state audit, Superintendent Marty Pollio helped launch Iroquois High Thursday as the 14th school in the district to become an Academies of Louisville School.
What does that mean? The idea behind the program is to engage more students in learning with a career path they’re interested in.
As they celebrated the school’s official launch, students at Iroquois High showed off what they’ve been learning: Skilled trades from plumbing to welding and five newly added academies - Business, early childhood education, culinary arts, engineering and media.
Since coming on as superintendent, Pollio said he’s been working on changes. The now 14 Academies of Louisville Schools, he says, are in line with the state audit and corrective action plan. Things like giving students a path to success. Pollio said the academies make learning more relevant and common core courses like math and science more engaging when it relates to students' career paths.
Many local companies are involved offering apprenticeships for the Academies programs - from Old National Bank to Master Supply.
“You could go back and see where we were in the spring of 2017 and where we are now with the Academies of Louisville and there is no doubt, our work with the academies addresses much of the issues that have been spoken about in the corrective action plan,” Pollio said.
According to Pollio, at least one more Academies of Louisville will be added to JCPS by next year.
