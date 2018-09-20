JCPS releases Corrective Action Plan as part of state settlement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools have developed a Corrective Action Plan along with the Kentucky Department of Education.
The plan was created as part of the district’s settlement to avoid a state takeover.
An audit that was finished in 2018 revealed major shortcomings in the district. Days after the audit’s findings were released, Interim Education Commission Dr. Wayne Lewis supported a state takeover of the district. After weeks of negotiation in the summer, JCPS and the state agreed to a settlement instead of a takeover.
This Corrective Action Plan outlines the district’s effort to fix the problems outlined in the audit.
There are nine parts to the plan: planning, operational support, finance, personnel management, instruction management, career and technical education, safe crisis management, special education/student behavior, and early childhood education.
Under each section are recommendations made by KDE and dozens of specific action items related to those recommendations.
Some of those actions include:
- Add internal auditor position and Chief of Exceptional Childhood Education position as per the settlement agreement between KDE and JCPS
- Create and implement a task force made up of shareholders to review the student assignment plan
- Develop, implement, and monitor process to determine which (bus) routes need additional bus monitors
- Develop, implement, and monitor a system to review student behavior and support handbook to determine if bus behavior issues have appropriate consequences
- Review and refine the grant allocation process to ensure equitable allocations to schools
- Design, implement, and monitor a system of professional development for school personnel on Physical Restraint and Seclusion in Public Schools
- Develop, implement, and monitor a system to ensure that children with disabilities collaborate with nondisabled peers as much as possible
These tasks will be monitored until the state conducts another audit of the district in 2020. KDE will have significant oversight on all aspects of JCPS management over the next two years.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is required to give monthly written and oral reports to Lewis as part of the settlement.
“Now that the final plan has been put together, we are eager to begin the implementation phase,” Pollio said in a statement shared on the JCPS website. “We are confident that we can implement the plan and correct the deficiencies as a district in the time allotted by the agreement.”
The corrective action plan will be shared with the Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 25.
