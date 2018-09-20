Kentucky legislation seeks fair treatment for pregnant workers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Legislation is being filed in Kentucky, to ensure pregnant workers are given fair treatment on the job.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes voiced her support for the Kentucky Pregnant Workers’ Rights Act.
“Right now, women outnumber men across the Commonwealth in the workforce," said Grimes. "Women are outnumbering men. We need to make sure we are realizing what the facts, what the numbers actually are and what we can do to help grow our workforce, improve our economy while supporting Kentucky families.”
The act will ensure no pregnant woman is forced out of work while pregnant when a reasonable accommodation would keep her both healthy and on the job.
