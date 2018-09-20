Louisville City FC wins 3-0 at Penn FC

A blitz from City saw them score a second goal just three minutes later, this time courtesy of midfielder Niall McCabe. Debutant midfielder Jonathan Lewis, who officially joined on loan from NYCFC before the USL Roster Freeze last Friday, shined in his debut by displaying his pace and agility out wide. Cutting to the byline, Lewis swung in a deep cross that reached the Irishman McCabe, who crushed the ball to the far post and found the side-netting for City’s second.