Louisville City FC wins 3-0 at Penn FC

Louisville City FC snatches road win with 3-0 triumph over Penn FC
Goals by Paolo DelPiccolo, Niall McCabe, and Luke Spencer lead the way as goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh & co., collect 10th clean sheet
Louisville City FC snatched three points on Wednesday by knocking off hosts Penn FC, 0-3, in the team’s sixth straight unbeaten streak on the road.
What Happened?
The opening 15 minutes saw neither side create an opportunity as they struggled to settle in possession. However, with City settling first, the visitors began to impose themselves on Penn FC as the half wore on.
Like was the case in Pittsburgh, a set-piece was what gave LouCity the lead after 25 minutes. Defender Shaun Francis hung an excellent cross to the back post for captain Paolo DelPiccolo to head on and the captain nestled his effort in the back of the net for his third goal of the season.
A blitz from City saw them score a second goal just three minutes later, this time courtesy of midfielder Niall McCabe. Debutant midfielder Jonathan Lewis, who officially joined on loan from NYCFC before the USL Roster Freeze last Friday, shined in his debut by displaying his pace and agility out wide. Cutting to the byline, Lewis swung in a deep cross that reached the Irishman McCabe, who crushed the ball to the far post and found the side-netting for City’s second.
On the other end, Penn FC were not without chances. Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh was forced into three first half saves to preserve City’s two-goal advantage as he displayed why he is one of the USL’s best in his position. At halftime, the visitors led 0-2.
Ranjitsingh was again active early on in the second half, making a brilliant save on a free kick from short range to again preserve the clean sheet. As City looked to inject more legs into the match, they looked to midfielder Brian Ownby for the first time since August 10, who replaced the lightning bolt Lewis just after the hour mark.
However, ten minutes later, the scene shifted slightly after defender Pat McMahon was shown a red card for his second caution of the night after a late challenge upfield. Midfielders Jose Carranza and Kyle Smith were immediately brought on to replace Devon “Speedy” Williams and Ilija Ilic with coach John Hackworth looking to shore up the midfield.
City continued to knock on the door despite being a man down and patience paid off in the form of a penalty awarded to the visitors in the first minute of stoppage time. After an incredible full 90 minutes, forward Luke Spencer stepped up to take the penalty and buried it into the top left corner for City’s third and final goal of the evening.
Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh kept his 10th clean sheet of the season as midfielders Paolo DelPiccolo and Niall McCabe, as well as forward Luke Spencer, get on the scoresheet to keep LouCity in second place until the weekend.
The Key Points:
- Captain Paolo DelPiccolo opened the scoring with a header from close range thanks to a Shaun Francis free kick
- Midfielder Niall McCabe doubled City’s advantage with a bullet at the far post, assisted by debutant Jonathan Lewis
- Forward Luke Spencer iced the game with a converted penalty in the first minute of stoppage time to seal all three points
- Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh made four saves en route to his 10th clean sheet of the season
Injury Report:OUT – Magnus Rasmussen (Knee sprain)
Penn FC 0 : 3 Louisville City FCWednesday, September 19, 2018FNB Field | Harrisburg, PA
80 degrees / sunny
Scoring Summary:
LOU – Paolo DelPiccolo (Shaun Francis) 25’
LOU – Niall McCabe (Jonathan Lewis) 28’
LOU – Luke Spencer (p) 90+1’
Disciplinary Summary:
LOU – Pat McMahon (caution) 24’
PEN – Kyle Venter (caution) 40’
LOU – Pat McMahon (ejection – second caution) 73’
Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Greg Ranjitsingh (GK); Pat McMahon, Sean Totsch, Paco Craig, Shaun Francis; Paolo DelPiccolo (c), Devon “Speedy” Williams (Jose Carranza 75’); Niall McCabe, Ilija Ilic (Kyle Smith 77’), Jonathan Lewis (Brian Ownby 63’); Luke Spencer
Bench: Tim Dobrowolski, Alexis Souahy, Richard Ballard, Cameron Lancaster
