Man charged in drug-related murder appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man charged with murder made his first court appearance Thursday morning. James Green, 22, is also charged with wanton endangerment, receiving a stolen firearm and tampering with evidence.
Louisville Metro Police said Green was involved in a drug deal when he shot and killed 22-year-old Jacob Skees.
Skees was found inside a vehicle in the 6300 block of Maravian Drive on Sept. 9.
Court documents said Green ran from the scene while continuing to fire his gun at Skees and witnesses. A stray bullet struck a nearby home and almost hit a woman sleeping in her bed.
He attempted to dispose of the gun by giving it to his girlfriend and asking her to get rid of it, police said.
Green pleaded not guilty today. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and will be back in court on October 1.
