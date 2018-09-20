NC family of hurricane evacuees finds safety, comfort in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the wrath of Hurricane Florence bearing down on Wilmington, NC, Amanda and Ken Bacon made the difficult decision to pack up their family and join 300,000 others evacuating to safety.
Their options were limited.
“Our entire family lives on the coast so we didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Amanda Bacon said.
They ended up driving to Louisville, arriving on the doorstep of the parents of one of Amanda’s friends, people they had never met.
“It’s just the right thing to do and we sort of feel like they’re part of our family now,” their Louisville host, Doug Garrett ,said. “You can really blend in very quickly with someone who is in need.”
The Bacons, their two children ages 5 and 2, their two dogs and one kitten share a bedroom in the Garrett’s East End home. They check for new information frequently and contemplate how they will return home.
“It’s very tough. The roads are impassable,” Amanda Bacon said. “I don’t know if you’ve seen, but a lot of the roads are just demolished or underwater.”
Flood waters reportedly crested in Wilmington on Wednesday but the Bacons were still uncertain Wednesday night if their house escaped the flooding.
The Bacons said the Salvation Army in Louisville gave them supplies and a gift card for gas for their eventual return home.
While safe, the family is also having to endure a sudden loss of income. Ken Bacon said the skateboard company where he works was undamaged, but flooded roads make it impossible to ship their products.
“We will absolutely be going back,” Amanda Bacon said. “We love our city, we love the people in our city.”
All they are waiting for is the official word telling them it is safe to come home.
