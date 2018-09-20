NKY man arrested on child porn charges

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Fort Mitchell man is facing charges related to a child pornography investigation, police say.
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch began investigating after matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor was discovered in an international shipment addressed to Fort Mitchell, according to Kentucky State Police.
The undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Fort Mitchell on Wednesday, said police.
Investigators seized equipment used to facilitate the crime and took it to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, said police.
Officers said they arrested Scott L. Phillips, 41, Wednesday and charged him with two counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Phillips is being held in the Kenton County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
