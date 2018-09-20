Pension lawsuit argued in front of Kentucky Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A sewer bill turned into legislation concerning the pension of public employees passed in just hours in the Kentucky legislature last March.
Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Kentucky) later signed the controversial bill into law.
Thursday, the attorney general and lawyers representing the governor faced off to determine if it should be voided.
The Kentucky Supreme Court will decide whether a lower circuit court ruled correctly in determining Senate Bill 151 was unconstitutional.
The oral arguments began with a quote from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, as a new political drama unfolded.
“There’s a tide in the affairs of men, which taken at the flood, leads on to fortune,” Steve Pitt, counsel for the governor, said.
Pitt equated that line to a chance for the Supreme Court to help fix the Kentucky pension system.
“If the courts don’t recognize how fragile it is, then, indeed it will fail,” Bevin said on a West Virginia-based talk radio show before arguments were made Thursday morning.
Bevin, who discussed the lawsuit with the show’s host, said the primary issues lie in the substance of the bill, which is unpopular with some because, among other things, it requires new teachers be part of a cash-hybrid balance retirement plan. Some add that it ignores an inviolable contract.
“The case is whether we can make changes to people that aren’t even state employees yet,” Bevin said to the radio host.
Seven justices, though, didn’t focus their questions on what the bill was about, but instead, as lower courts decided and the attorney general argued – whether it was passed unconstitutionally.
They also questioned parties about the purpose of readings in the legislature and what constitutes a “reading” and a “bill.”
“If the bill is void based on the way it passed, then there’s no need to reach the substance,” Attorney General Andy Beshear (D-Kentucky) said.
Beshear added that an 11-page sewer bill can’t become a 291-page pension bill and pass in just six hours without receiving the proper readings and votes.
Some labor leaders said they agreed.
“It was hidden in a sewer bill and it was rushed through in a day,” John Stovall, a member of the Kentucky Public Sector Coalition, told WAVE 3 News. “The vast majority of the legislators never got a chance to read it because its 291 pages.”
The passage of the bill in such a hurried manor gave new fuel to teachers' protests at the Capitol, though teachers were very vocal in Frankfort during the entire legislative session.
Pitt argued the courts shouldn’t be deciding how the legislature works. He said the contents of bills change, in this case entirely, but the bill by number had three readings.
“This is going to boil down to our strict separation of powers in this state,” Pitt said.
The governor’s attorney said finding SB 151 in violation of the constitution would also void a number of other laws passed in similar ways -- an argument the attorney general said shouldn’t be considered because it doesn’t pertain to the legal argument the court must make.
“Hundreds of hundreds of people arrested and convicted for dealing in heroin and like substances will get a free ticket out of jail if this is upheld,” Pitt said.
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said the passage of the bill in the circumstances that it happened should never occur again.
“We’re hopeful that they will see that this process was circumvented and not done correctly and that we will improve our processes in the future,” Winkler said.
She added she was pleased with Beshear’s performance during the oral arguments. Beshear said he was happy with proceedings as well.
Beshear said the funding of public pensions is still a big problem for the state, adding law makers should begin considering other revenue sources -- like expanded gaming -- to help solve it.
Court officials said justices can take long as they need to make a decision, but there are certain days when a decision can be filed. The next is Nov. 1, and the date after would be in mid-December.
