Police: Man threatened to shoot 11-year-old over ‘Fortnite’ loss

Police: Man threatened to shoot 11-year-old over ‘Fortnite’ loss
Michael Aliperti, 45, was charged with second degree aggravated harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child. (Source: Suffolk Police Department/News 12 Long Island/CNN)
September 20, 2018 at 12:21 AM EST - Updated September 20 at 12:21 AM

HUNTINGTON, NY (News 12/CNN) - A 45-year-old man was arrested after police say he sent threatening messages via Xbox to an 11-year-old boy who beat him in the popular online video game “Fortnite.”

Michael Aliperti, 45, was charged with second degree aggravated harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child after his arrest Tuesday.

Police say Aliperti threatened the 11-year-old using text and voice messages over the Xbox platform. In the messages, which were sent Monday, the man threatened to shoot the boy, possibly at his school.

"He said, 'I'm going to find you with a gun' and other threats about ‘You need to look over your back when you're walking,’” Police Chief Stuart Cameron said.

Gaming Threat Arrest

MAN ARRESTED FOR THREATENING TO SHOOT CHILD Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington man on September 18 for threatening a child following a video game loss. Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers initiated an investigation after an 11-year-old Kings Park boy reported receiving threatening text messages and online voice messages via Xbox from a man he recently beat during a game of Fortnite. In the messages, which were sent at approximately 9 p.m. on September 17, the man threatened to shoot the child, possibly at his school. Michael Aliperti, 45, of 108 West Neck Road, was charged with Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree and Acting in a Manner to Injure a Child.

Posted by Suffolk County Police Department on Wednesday, September 19, 2018

The boy and his parents reported the incident to police Monday, and authorities say they stepped up patrols at the child’s school. Aliperti did not directly threaten the school, according to Cameron, but did say he knew where the boy went to school.

Police say Aliperti had been introduced to the 11-year-old by other juvenile friends, and they had been playing “Fortnite” over the course of several months.

“Parents should be cautioned: you have no idea… who people are playing with,” Cameron said.

Aliperti’s attorney says his client is a father of three with no criminal record and is in the middle of a contested divorce.

Copyright 2018 News 12 Long Island, Suffolk Police Department, Epic Games/Fortnite via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.