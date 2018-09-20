Positively WAVE: Young students rally to support schoolmate battling tumor diagnosis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 200 students broke the rules at St. Martha Catholic School on Klondike Lane on Thursday.
But it was all for a good reason.
Their 11-year-old classmate, Brandon Bishop, was diagnosed with a brain tumor about six years ago. Bishop had the tumor removed in July, but he still has to wear a bandana to protect his incision while it heals.
On Thursday, students paid $1 to ditch their uniforms and wear hats, wigs and bandannas to support their friend.
“It’s been really cool, and I’m happy they have been supporting me, and wearing something over their heads so I won’t be alone or left out,” Bishop said.
The Ronald McDonald House has been helping Bishop’s family during this time. He decided to donate the more than $850 raised from his school back to the organization.
Bishop said he hopes this week will be his last one wearing his bandanna.
